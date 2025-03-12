Villagers halt illegal mining of black stone in Odisha

JAJPUR: Tension flared up at Aruha in Dharmasala after villagers forcibly stopped the alleged illegal mining of black stones on the nearby hill on Tuesday.

Hundreds of villagers including women reached Aruha hill and halted the unauthorised mining operation being carried out allegedly by the stone mafia in connivance with a local politician.

Sources said the villagers found many JCB and compressor machines extracting black stone from the closed quarries. Some Hyva trucks were also engaged in transporting black stone from the quarries.

When the locals asked the mafia to show the consent to operation (CTO) letter for mining and transit pass for transportation of minerals, the latter failed to produce the papers. Subsequently, the villagers detained the machines and black stone-laden trucks. They also seized a vehicle loaded with huge quantities of explosive materials used in blasting to facilitate illegal mining.

A resident of Aruha, Nabaghana said villagers have been opposing illegal mining in five black granite quarries located on Aruha hillock for the last couple of years as it is posing serious threats to life and property of local residents.