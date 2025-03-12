Villagers halt illegal mining of black stone in Odisha

JAJPUR: Tension flared up at Aruha in Dharmasala after villagers forcibly stopped the alleged illegal mining of black stones on the nearby hill on Tuesday.
Hundreds of villagers including women reached Aruha hill and halted the unauthorised mining operation being carried out allegedly by the stone mafia in connivance with a local politician.
Sources said the villagers found many JCB and compressor machines extracting black stone from the closed quarries. Some Hyva trucks were also engaged in transporting black stone from the quarries.
When the locals asked the mafia to show the consent to operation (CTO) letter for mining and transit pass for transportation of minerals, the latter failed to produce the papers. Subsequently, the villagers detained the machines and black stone-laden trucks. They also seized a vehicle loaded with huge quantities of explosive materials used in blasting to facilitate illegal mining.
A resident of Aruha, Nabaghana said villagers have been opposing illegal mining in five black granite quarries located on Aruha hillock for the last couple of years as it is posing serious threats to life and property of local residents.
“We are living in constant fear as our houses have developed cracks due to illegal blasting in the mines. In the past, villagers sought the intervention of the administration to stop the illegal mining activities on Aruha hill. However, no steps were taken in this regard. Finally, we decided to take matters into our hands and stopped the illegal mining activities,” he claimed.
Later in the day, police and the local mining officer reached the spot and seized two hyva trucks loaded with black stone, seven JCB and six compressor machines and huge quantities of explosives. They also held discussion with the agitating villagers and assured them of strict action against the illegal miners.
Deputy director of mines, Jajpur circle Jay Prakash Nayak confirmed that illegal mining was being carried out on Aruha hill. “We have not issued transit passes to anyone for exporting black stones as all the five quarries on Aruha hill have ceased operations. The seized vehicles, machines and explosives have been handed over to police for necessary action. Further action will be taken as per law. Strict enforcement will be launched against illegal mining operations in the region,” he added.
Sources said Aruha hillock has five black stone quarries of which two were leased out for mining. However, both the quarries have ceased operation since the last couple of months.