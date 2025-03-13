196 soft-shelled turtles rescued from pick-up van in Odisha's Balasore

BALASORE: Forest officials rescued 196 soft-shelled turtles, that were being smuggled to West Bengal, from a pick-up van near Chalanti-Jaleswar bypass in Balasore district on Wednesday.

Range officer of Jaleswar Jayshree Murmu said while patrolling, a team of forest officials intercepted the van bearing West Bengal registration number in the early hours of Wednesday.

During search, the forest staff found a secret chamber beneath the van’s cargo box. On further inspection, they found soft-shelled turtles packed in gunny bags inside it.

Murmu said the van driver managed to escape during the search. A case has been registered and the van seized. Further investigation is underway. The rescued turtles were released into Subarnarekha river.