Eight years on, bridge over Brahmani river remains incomplete in Jajpur

JAJPUR: Eight years after construction began, the bridge over the Brahmani river near Brahmabarada remains unfinished, causing inconvenience to residents of over 20 villages under five gram panchayats in Rasulpur and Jajpur blocks.
According to sources, the contracting agency has completed over 70 per cent of the project. However, the work has been stalled for the past two years. Construction of the bridge, being built under the Biju Setu scheme, with an outlay of Rs 10.42 crore, began in December 2016 and was scheduled for completion by April 15, 2019.
The delay has forced villagers, who rely on the Brahmabarada market for daily needs, to travel around 8 km, instead of the direct 1 km route the bridge would provide. Especially, students and elderly residents of Jhalpada and Rudrapur gram panchayats face issues as they have to cross the river to access essential services including schools, colleges, hospitals and banks.
A resident of Kakudikuda village under Jhalpada panchayat, Siba Sahoo, said, “The situation worsens during monsoon when people are forced to take boat rides for school, markets, and hospitals.”
Currently, seven of the eight bridge pillars have been completed, but work on the final pillar and one roof slab is yet to begin, following which the approach roads will be built.
An official from the Rural Development department acknowledged the delay and assured that the bridge would be completed by the end of the year. “The delay was due to technical issues. We have consulted bridge experts, and the matter will be resolved soon,” the official told TNIE.