Eight years on, bridge over Brahmani river remains incomplete in Jajpur

JAJPUR: Eight years after construction began, the bridge over the Brahmani river near Brahmabarada remains unfinished, causing inconvenience to residents of over 20 villages under five gram panchayats in Rasulpur and Jajpur blocks.

According to sources, the contracting agency has completed over 70 per cent of the project. However, the work has been stalled for the past two years. Construction of the bridge, being built under the Biju Setu scheme, with an outlay of Rs 10.42 crore, began in December 2016 and was scheduled for completion by April 15, 2019.

The delay has forced villagers, who rely on the Brahmabarada market for daily needs, to travel around 8 km, instead of the direct 1 km route the bridge would provide. Especially, students and elderly residents of Jhalpada and Rudrapur gram panchayats face issues as they have to cross the river to access essential services including schools, colleges, hospitals and banks.