Jharkhand criminal hurt in gunfight with Rourkela police, nabbed along with aide

ROURKELA: A hardcore criminal of Jharkhand was injured during an encounter with Rourkela police before being arrested with his accomplice from the bordering Bisra block of Sundargarh district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Police identified the criminal as 32-year-old Biyes Lakhua and his accomplice Amit Topno (30) of Anandpur in adjacent Jharkhand.

DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai and Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said at around 3 am, police received credible intelligence about movement of the criminal duo in Bisra area in a white SUV with a firearm. It was immediately ascertained that both were fugitives and wanted in a criminal case of 2023 by Rourkela police.

Police launched a search and spotted a white SUV with Jharkhand registration number near Akshayasila waterfall. The DIG said police tried to intercept the vehicle and issued warning but the criminals did not pay any heed and opened fire. In retaliation, police resorted to controlled firing in which Lakhua suffered bullet injury in his leg.