Odisha woman kills husband after fight over illicit affair, held

BERHAMPUR: Gajapati police on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old woman on the charge of murdering her husband whose decomposed body was recovered from a locked house at Nagarampalli in Paralakhemundi four days back.

Gajapati SP Jatindra Kumar Panda said the accused Haari Meleka was nabbed from a village near Paralakhemundi where she was hiding after killing her 26-year-old husband Jagadish Meleka. The couple hailed from Machakhunti village within Gunupur police limits in Rayagada district.

Panda said Jagadish and Haari came to Paralakhemundi in search of better employment opportunities three months back. They were staying in a rented house at Nagarampalli street. Jagadish used to drive private vehicles.

The couple was quarrelling frequently since the last several days as Jagadish suspected Haari of having an extra-marital affair. On March 5, another fight broke out between the couple and in a fit of rage, Haari attacked Jagadish with a knife and slit his throat. After killing her husband, the woman locked the house, threw the knife in a drain and went to a relative’s house in a nearby village, said the SP.