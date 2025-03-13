Sunil Gupta new chairman of CII Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: CEO of Vedanta, Jharsuguda, Sunil Gupta and executive director of Odisha Asset, AM/NS India G Suresha have been elected as the chairman and vice-chairman of CII Odisha state council, respectively, for 2025-26. This was announced at the annual day of CII Odisha here on Wednesday.

Coinciding with its annual day, CII Odisha also organised a session on ‘Viksit Odisha @ 2036: Towards setting the agenda for nation building’. Speaking at the event, chairman of CII eastern region council Suvendra Behera apprised investors of Odisha’s unparalleled 30 per cent subsidy on power tariff with no upper limit, a significant incentive unmatched by neighbouring states, except for similar schemes in the southern region. He also appreciated the Odisha government’s initiative to provide land with boundary walls for MSMEs.

Outgoing chairman of CII Odisha state council Pradipta Mohanty emphasised Odisha’s robust economic growth, stating that the state has been growing at an average rate of 11.5-12 per cent per annum, with the recent GSDP estimate at 7.5 per cent.

“Our aspiration is to become a $1 trillion economy, which requires strong contributions from the agriculture, manufacturing, and services sectors. Odisha’s agriculture sector has outperformed the national average, reflecting its strong potential,” he said.

MD and CEO of Essar Minmet Ltd Sashi Sekhar Mohanty and CEO of Dhamra Port Devendra Thakar also spoke.