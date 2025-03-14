Bus overturns after collision with motorcycle in Sundargarh, three dead, 35 injured

ROURKELA: Three persons were killed and 35 others suffered injuries when a passenger bus overturned after hitting a motorcycle near Tangarmunda within Sadar police limits in Sundargarh district on Thursday afternoon.

Police identified the deceased as bus passengers Barish Nag (21) and Biswa Dandasena (52) besides Biswajit Topno (28), the motorcyclist.

Sources said the bus was on way to Sundargarh from Kinjirkela when its driver hit Biswajit’s motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. After hitting the bike, the driver lost control and ended up overturning the bus into a roadside gorge.

On being informed, police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot. With the help of locals, they rescued the passengers from the bus.

Sundargarh sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Nirmal Mohapatra said Barish, a technical student, was killed on the spot.

Biswa was shifted to JP Hospital at Rourkela where he died. Similarly, Biswajit also succumbed to injuries at Sundargah government medical college and hospital (SGMCH) during treatment.

The SDPO further said 34 injured passengers have been admitted to SGMCH and the district headquarters hospital. One was admitted to JP Hospital.