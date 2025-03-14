Father, grandmother arrested for murdering minor sons in Nayagarh

NAYAGARH : In a shocking revelation, Nayagarh police has charged a 40-year-man with the murder of his two minor sons in Dhanchangada village under Fategarh police limits on Sunday night.

Earlier, the death of two minors on the intervening night of March 9 and 10 was presumed to be suicide as the siblings were found hanging from the staircase ceiling of their home. The theory floated by the family was that the brothers were upset with their father, Prakash Mohanty’s plans for a second marriage.

“Apart from Prakash, we have also arrested his mother Souri Mohanty, about 68 years of age, for her complicity in the crime,” Nayagarh SP S Susree said. The incident has sent shockwaves in the district.

In fact, Prakash was detained by police following a complaint filed by his brother-in-law Laxman Nayak. Police said during interrogation, Prakash allegedly provided inconsistent accounts of the incident which strengthened investigator’s suspicion. He later confessed to killing his minor sons since the eldest one Akash was strongly opposed to his second marriage plans.