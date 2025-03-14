Girl ends life over online game loss in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A 16-year-old girl from Rayagada district died by suicide on Thursday after reportedly not receiving Rs 4 lakh in winnings from an online gaming platform.

The victim, a class X student of Ganapatiguda village within Ramanaguda police limits, allegedly hanged herself in the bathroom of her house.

Police sources said the girl used to live with her grandmother as her father had died and mother abandoned her. She recently took the Class X board examinations.

According to the complaint lodged by her family, the girl was addicted to online games, often winning and losing money. Recently, a family member overheard her telling someone over phone that she had won `4 lakh by playing the games. She even threatened to take the extreme step if the gaming platform failed to pay her the amount.

On basis of the complaint, Ramanaguda police registered a case and reached the girl’s house with a forensic team for investigation. The deceased’s body was sent for postmortem and further investigation is underway, police said.