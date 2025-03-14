Two arrested for setting tenant’s belongings on fire in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Baidyanathpur police on Thursday arrested a woman and her daughter for allegedly setting afire the belongings of their tenant in Khodasingi area of Berhampur.

The accused are Jyotirani Sahu and her daughter Mousumi Sahu. Police said the duo had rented their house to one Aswini Samantasinghar of Puri. Samantasinghar paid them two months’ rent as advance along with one month’s rent and moved into the house three months ago.

However, he failed to pay the rent for the last two months following which Jyotirani asked him to vacate her premises last week. When he requested her to return his remaining advance amount, she allegedly refused.