Woman cries torture by husband, hands over newborn boy to CWC

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 25-year-old woman of Balikuda has reportedly refused to hand over her newborn baby to her husband and in-laws who allegedly subjected her to domestic violence.

After giving birth to a baby boy on Monday, Sumitra Behera of Nagpur village within Balikuda police limits gave away the newborn to the child welfare committee (CWC) of Jagatsinghpur. The woman claimed she was being tortured by her husband and in-laws for the last five years.

Sources said Sumitra admitted herself to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) on Friday last week for delivery and claimed she was unmarried. Suspecting foul play, the hospital authorities informed the local police and the CWC about her.

After investigation, it was found that Sumitra was married but had decided to divorce her husband alleging years of torture.