BJD, Congress demand CM's response on Odisha's deteriorating law and order

BHUBANESWAR: Expressing serious concern over the deteriorating law and order in the state in the wake of six murders that occurred in different districts including two in the capital city during Holi celebrations on Saturday, the Opposition BJD and Congress have demanded a response from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in this regard in the Assembly on Monday.

Alleging that the law and order situation has gone out of hand after the BJP government came to power, deputy leader of BJD legislature party Prasanna Acharya said the police system has completely collapsed. “The situation is out of the government’s control,” he stated.

Pointing out that crime against women including rape, murder and other forms of violence have increased during this period, Acharya questioned the government’s silence on the matter. “The Opposition will raise the issue in the Assembly on Monday and seek a reply from the chief minister,” he said.

Leader of Congress legislature party Ramachandra Kadam said the Congress has raised the law and order situation and increasing crime against women in the state from the beginning of the budget session. “The murders that took place during Holi celebrations including those in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will be raised by the party. As the chief minister holds the Home portfolio, Congress will demand a statement from him on the issue,” he said and added that protest inside and outside the House over the issue will continue till justice is done.

Responding to it, BJP MLA Babu Singh said the state government has taken prompt action in all the cases and arrested the accused unlike the previous BJD government. “The BJD leaders should think what was the law and order situation during their government before blaming the BJP,” he said.