Boudh records highest temperature for second consecutive day as heatwave sweeps Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Boudh recorded the highest temperature in the country for the second consecutive day on Sunday with mercury level touching 43.6 degree Celsius even as heatwave continued to sweep Odisha. However, there may be some respite from Wednesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted nor’wester activity for three days.

Jharsuguda was the second hottest in the country at 42 degree C during the period. The IMD said heatwave to severe heatwave condition was recorded in Odisha and neighbouring Jharkhand on Sunday.

A severe heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature reaches over 47 degrees C or when the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 degree C. Seven places recorded 40 degree C or more on the day. Apart from Boudh and Jharsuguda, Balangir recorded 41.7 degree C, Angul 41.1 degree C, Titilagarh 40.5 degree C, Sundargarh 40.3 degree C and Bhawanipatna 40.2 degree C.

The regional met office said severe heatwave condition may prevail at a few places in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Kalahandi districts on Monday. Heatwave is likely to occur at many places in the three districts in the next 24 hours. Heatwave is also expected at isolated places in Sundargarh, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Boudh and Balangir districts. While warm nights will prevail till Tuesday, heatwave will persist in parts of the state for the next three days.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “Heatwave to severe heatwave and warm night conditions are prevailing as hot and dry north-westerly to northerly winds are blowing towards Odisha.” Odisha is likely to experience relief from the early and intense heatwave spell from Wednesday onwards as the state may experience nor’wester rains. The met office has forecast thundershower activity in parts of the state between Wednesday and Saturday.