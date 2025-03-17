Frequent labour unrest, a threat to industrial growth in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: Labour unrest, both genuine and manufactured, continues to create hurdles in revival of many sick industrial units in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district.
For instance, Ashoka Multiyarn Mills Ltd at Kirei near Sundargarh town recently reopened as Shri Hari Spinners Pvt Ltd (SHSPL) after remaining closed for around seven years. Some old workers closed the unit for about 15 days over various demands including adherence to eight-hour working shift before the agitation was called off on February 21. Later on February 27, the Industries department in a letter to the labour commissioner clarified that under Industrial Policy Resolution 2022, technical, textile and apparel units have been exempted from the eight-hour working shift and also requested for creating conducive business environment.
Similarly, after nearly two decades of continuous losses from 2020, the sick PSU mining company Bisra Stone Lime Company Ltd (BSLC) at Birmitrapur has returned to profit zone earning small net profit in the last four years. However, BSLC’s revival efforts received a severe jolt after three unions stopped production for over a month from January 9 over various demands including pay parity of workers with officers.
Former Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram, who played an instrumental role in reviving the BSLC, criticised the unions and said the workers should think judiciously and refrain from anything that hurts the company.
Another sick industry Adhunik Metalliks Ltd under the new management Liberty House continues to struggle to reach normal production level amid occasional protests from workers. Besides, the operationalisation of the new railway siding at Barpali for faster evacuation of coal from Hemgir block is facing agitation from February 3 with protesters apprehending dust pollution and accident hazards.
In October 2024, thousands of workers of CITU had forcefully entered the office of Segasahi iron mines of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd in Koida block, forcing the company workers to flee. On January 10 this year, the agitating CITU workers forced ransacked the mining office of JSW at Narayanposh in Koida.
A local industrialist requesting anonymity said as a ripple effect, production loss in any industry for longer period due to labour unrest hurts the business eco-system and simultaneously shakes confidence of new investors. CITU’s Odisha unit vice-president Jehangir Ali said workers are always in favour of reviving an sick industry. While the industry management should work with right attitude and sincerity, the district administration needs to play a significant role in peaceful settlement of disputes, he added.