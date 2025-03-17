Frequent labour unrest, a threat to industrial growth in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: Labour unrest, both genuine and manufactured, continues to create hurdles in revival of many sick industrial units in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district.

For instance, Ashoka Multiyarn Mills Ltd at Kirei near Sundargarh town recently reopened as Shri Hari Spinners Pvt Ltd (SHSPL) after remaining closed for around seven years. Some old workers closed the unit for about 15 days over various demands including adherence to eight-hour working shift before the agitation was called off on February 21. Later on February 27, the Industries department in a letter to the labour commissioner clarified that under Industrial Policy Resolution 2022, technical, textile and apparel units have been exempted from the eight-hour working shift and also requested for creating conducive business environment.

Similarly, after nearly two decades of continuous losses from 2020, the sick PSU mining company Bisra Stone Lime Company Ltd (BSLC) at Birmitrapur has returned to profit zone earning small net profit in the last four years. However, BSLC’s revival efforts received a severe jolt after three unions stopped production for over a month from January 9 over various demands including pay parity of workers with officers.

Former Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram, who played an instrumental role in reviving the BSLC, criticised the unions and said the workers should think judiciously and refrain from anything that hurts the company.