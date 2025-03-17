Holi celebrations turn tragic: Six drown across Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Six persons drowned in separate incidents while bathing in water bodies after Holi celebration across the state on Saturday.

In Koraput, Gourav Bagel (22) and Rohan Kasyap (23) of Dharmapura in Chhattisgarh died after they slipped into the Gulmi waterfall in the Kotpad block. Sources said a group of 13 youths of Dharmpura in the neighbouring state visited the waterfall after playing Holi. While taking bath, two of them slipped into the water body.

On being informed, Kotpad police and ODRAF personnel launched a search operation and retrieved Kasyap’s body. Efforts were underway to trace Bagel till reports last came in.

Similarly, a 22-year-old Sankar Padal of Baden village drowned in the Pakjhola dam under the Semiliguda block while taking bath along with his friends after playing Holi. Locals, with the help of fire services personnel, rescued Padal and took him to SLN Medical College and hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors.

In Kalahandi, Pratush Padhi (22) of Junagarh drowned in Hati river while taking bath with his friends. Similarly, 42-year-old Saroj Swain of Bhawanipatna drowned in Jamuna Sagar while cleaning himself of the Holi colours.

In Ganjam, a 10-year-old boy drowned in the sea near Podempeta village within Rambha police limits after celebrating the festival of colours. He was identified as B Chandan. Sources said after celebrating Holi, the boy entered the sea to take bath but was swept away by the tide. Locals rescued him and took him to Chhatrapur hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police registered an unnatural death case and handed over the minor’s body to his family after autopsy.