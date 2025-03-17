Holi violence erupts: Six killed across Odisha, including two in Bhubaneswar

Holi celebrations turned bloody in the state with at least six murders, including two in the capital city, taking place due to drunkenness and over flimsy grounds.

In the capital city Bhubaneswar, both the killings were reported to be carried out under the influence of alcohol. The first occurred at Mancheswar Industrial Estate where one Tanmay Behera stabbed another Ayushman Pati in the chest in the heat of an argument over a petty issue. The victim was rushed to the Capital Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police said, Tanmay of Begunia was staying on rent in Mancheswar and known to Ayushman, a local. But, both were not on good terms. During Holi celebrations, both had allegedly consumed liquor and crossed path in a drunken state.

After committing the crime, Tanmay informed his brothers Prashant and Padmanav about the matter and they rushed to facilitate his escape. The brothers along with an accomplice Samir Kumar Swain first took Tanmay to Nayagarh in a car but the police tracked their location and chased them.

They then took him towards Pipili in an auto-rickshaw. Meanwhile, fearing arrest, Tanmay reportedly consumed a toxic fig (dimiri) to inflict self-harm, but police nabbed the four in time. Tanmay was treated at the Madanpur CHC for poisoning. All the four have been arrested and forwarded to court.

In the second incident, two groups had an argument in Shantipalli Basti within Saheed Nagar police limits during the celebrations. Police said the victim Gopi Guni had a heated exchange with Pinku Guni, his 17-year-old minor son and their relative Bana Guni. Pinku and the minor boy allegedly held Gopi, and Bana stabbed him with a knife.

Police said Gopi and Pinku were working as labourers and Bana was unemployed.

Pinku was apprehended and the minor boy detained, but Bana is still at large. Both Pinku and Bana have criminal antecedents.

“Preliminary probe suggests both the murders took place over sudden provocation. Investigation also revealed the prime accused of the two cases were under the influence of alcohol,” said DCP, Jagmohan Meena.

In neighbouring Cuttack, a 25-year-old youth shot dead an acquaintance following a heated exchange of words in an inebriated condition over spilling water on a carrom board. The accused, Prakash Sutar alias Kitu of Pattamundai in Kendrapara, is an interior designer by profession. The deceased, Bikash Mohanty of Birang in Jagatsinghpur, ran a motor spare parts shop in Phulnakhara locality.