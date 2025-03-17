Menfolk in Koraput demand liquor ban, accuse women of abusing alcohol more

KORAPUT: In a curious case of role reversal, the men in Kondaguda village under Pujariput panchayat have approached Borigumma police demanding a ban on sale of liquor in their area. They claim women in their village are drinking more alcohol than them, thereby neglecting household chores and their family responsibilities.

Traditionally, women took to the streets in Koraput demanding ban on liquor and blaming it for the ruin of their families. But in Kondaguda, it is the menfolk who are facing trouble due to alcohol.

Locals said country liquor has been flowing freely in the village for the last four years, with alcohol being sold at the doorsteps. Men leave home to work as daily wage labourers and bring back rice, vegetables and millets for their family members. But instead of cooking, women allegedly trade these essentials for liquor. The women reportedly drink throughout the day, leaving household responsibilities unattended.

“It has reached a point where women are drinking more than men. They remain intoxicated all through the day, leaving small children neglected. Some even wander around the village in a drunken state,” complained a villager.

Frustrated with the growing alcohol menace, the menfolk of Kondaguda including youths submitted a written complaint to Borigumma police and the Excise officials on Wednesday. They also warned of intensifying protest if the liquor sale is not curbed immediately.

Contacted, IIC of Borigumma police station Jugal Kumar Saa admitted that they have received a complaint from villagers of Kondaguda.

“Police conducted raids at several places. However, we could find only around 35 liquor pouches from Kupia village under Anchal panchayat,” he added.