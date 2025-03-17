Odisha man rapes neighbour after getting her husband drunk

BALASORE: A 40-year-old man allegedly raped his newly-married neighbour after getting her husband drunk in Gara Baliapal area of Balasore district on Saturday.

Police said the accused, Kalia Sahoo, is on the run after committing the crime. Marriage of the 24-year-old victim took place just six months back.

Sources said the victim wanted to add her husband’s name on her Aadhaar card. Her neighbour Kalia suggested the newly-married couple to visit the Jana Seva Kendra at Singla market to make the changes. Accordingly, the couple went to Singla market on Saturday on their motorcycle in the afternoon. The accused followed them on his two-wheeler.

On reaching the market, Kalia reportedly asked the woman to wait there and took her husband along with him. He reportedly offered him alcohol and got him heavily drunk. When the duo returned, the woman was taken aback at the sight of her husband who was unable to walk properly. Kalia told the victim that as it was Holi, her husband consumed alcohol to celebrate the occasion. He also suggested the couple to return home as the husband was not in a condition to go to the Jana Seva Kendra and it was already evening.

With great difficulty, the husband got on his two-wheeler and rode the bike with his wife to their village. The accused followed them on his motorcycle and stopped the couple on way. He reportedly pushed the drunk husband to the ground and dragged the woman to a nearby isolated spot where he sexually assaulted her.

Subsequently, he dropped the woman and her husband at their home and left. After reaching home, the woman experienced bleeding due to the sexual assault. She informed her in-laws about the incident and was admitted to Jaleswar community health centre in the night.

Jaleswar sub-divisional police officer Dillip Kumar Sahoo said a case was registered against the accused on basis of the complaint filed by the woman’s husband. A team has been formed to nab the accused who is on the run after committing the crime. Further investigation is underway.