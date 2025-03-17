Odisha Sahitya Akademi mourns death of Ramakanta Rath

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Sahitya Akademi paid rich tributes to acclaimed Odia poet Ramakanta Rath who passed away on Sunday.

Officials and staff of the Akademi observed two minutes silence in Rath’s memory and paid condolences to his family. Describing Rath as an unparalleled creator, the Akademi officials said his death has created a void in the literary world which cannot be filled up. “His commitment and ‘sadhana’ had taken the Akademi in a new path and we are deeply saddened by his departure,” they added.

Rath was the vice-president of the Kendriya Sahitya Akademi from 1993 to 1998 and its president from 1998 to 2003. He had received ‘Atibadi Jagannath Das Award’, the highest honour of Odisha Sahitya Akademi in 2018.

Several eminent litterateurs visited Rath’s residence to pay homage after his death. Eminent writer Prativa Ray described Rath as a very sensitive and well-behaved person, adding he liked her works. She recalled how he would check on her to know whether she was alright even though he was himself not keeping well.

“His writings were well-known worldwide and people from faraway countries like Australia used to inquire about him,” Ray said.

Former chief secretary and author Tarunkanti Mishra lauded Rath’s contribution to Odia literature. Praising him as a person, Mishra said his writings will be remembered always. Additional chief secretary Home, Satyabrata Sahu, who is also a well-known singer, visited Rath’s residence and paid rich tributes to the departed soul.

Among others, Odia Language, Literature and Culture department director Dr Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya, joint director Subodh Chandra Acharya, secretary of Odisha Sahitya Akademi and Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademy Chandrasekhar Hota, deputy secretary of Odisha Sahitya Akademi Sanjay Kumar Chhualsingh and other employees too visited Rath’s residence to pay him their last respect.