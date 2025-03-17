Poshan Kendras to be piloted in 35 fair price shops

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is all set to pilot ‘Poshan Kendras’ in select fair price shops of the state to provide essential nutritional commodities at subsidised rates to poor and lower middle income groups.

Informing about the pilot project, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra told mediapersons on Sunday that at least 35 Poshan Kendras will be opened in different places in the first phase. “If it is well received by the people, one such store will be opened in each panchayat of the state,” he said.

To be modelled after the successful initiative of Jan Poshan Kendra by the Gujarat government, Patra said essential commodities like rice, wheat, flour, pulses and other nutritional daily essentials will be provided to poor and lower-income groups at a subsidised rate. The subsidy amount will be shared by the state and central governments.

“A team of officers from the state will visit Gujarat to study the functioning of Jan Poshan Kendras there. Poshan Kendras are essentially ration shops that will be given a makeover to promote nutrition awareness and provide a wider range of products at a subsidised rate,” the minister said adding, the proposal will be submitted to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for his approval.

Union minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Prahlad Joshi piloted the Jan Poshan Kendra in August last year for transformation of 60 fair price shops of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh to raise their income level and provide nutrition-rich food items to consumers.