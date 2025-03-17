Students of Odisha can now pursue BEd after Class XII

BHUBANESWAR: Students can now pursue BEd degree after completing Class XII through the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) under the NEP.

Eight of the 16 government-run teacher training institutes have signed MoUs with nearby colleges to implement the programme and are awaiting approval of the NCTE to start the course from the next session. The institutions haven’t received the NCTE permission for the 2025-26 session. This was informed by the Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj on Thursday.

Earlier, students used to complete three-year graduation and then pursue two-year BEd course. “With Integrated BEd, they can complete the degree in four years to become teachers,” the minister said.

It will be a dual-major undergraduate programme that combines a major in education with a major in a different subject area. Students can either earn a BA BEd or BSc BEd or a BCom BEd degree from the ITEP.

The minister said the DHE has been introducing several innovative initiatives under NEP and ITEP is one of them. “ITEP aims to streamline teacher education, provide students with an early start in their teaching careers, and enhance the overall quality of education in Odisha,” he added.

“The integrated course will benefit students since they will save one year by finishing it in four years rather than the customary five years under the present system,” he said.