14-yr-old Odisha boy found dead with head smashed

BARGARH: Mystery shrouds the death of a Class IX student whose body was found with his head smashed in a forest near Kendugudia village in Bhatli block here on Monday.

The deceased was identified as 14-year-old Samir Pradhan. Sources said on Sunday morning, Samir was at home when one of his friends from nearby Sirabahal village called him outside. Both of them were seen roaming together till 10 am. However, the boy did not return home till late afternoon.

Worried family members launched a search but could not trace him. Subsequently, they lodged a missing complaint with Bhatli police. On Monday morning, some villagers found the boy’s bicycle lying in the nearby forest. On being informed, police along with Samir’s family members rushed to the spot and found his body with severe head injuries.

After recovery of the body, villagers turned hostile and demanded immediate arrest of the persons involved in the boy’s murder. They also prevented police from seizing the body for autopsy.

Bargarh sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) P Tripathy reached Kendugudia and held discussion with the irate villagers. A scientific team also visited the crime scene for investigation. Later, the body was sent for autopsy.

Samir’s uncle Biswanath Pradhan said, “One of my nephew’s friends called him multiple times in the morning. When Samir did not respond, he came home and took him along. On being asked about Samir’s whereabouts, his friend said he dropped him near a village shop. We suspect his involvement in the murder. Some villagers also saw him with another person near the forest.”

The SDPO said a case has been registered in Bhatli police station. “The deceased’s family members and villagers have named two suspects and we have detained them for questioning. Investigation is underway and the culprits involved in the murder will be arrested soon,” he added.