Odisha government approves industrial projects worth Rs 6,117 crore

BHUBANESWAR: The state-level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) chaired by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja on Monday approved 19 industrial projects with an investment of Rs 6,117 crore which have potential to create employment opportunities for over 17,286 people.

The investments will be in 10 key sectors including biofuel, biotechnology, steel, food processing, apparel, chemicals and green energy equipment. The projects will span 11 districts including Khurda, Sambalpur, Balangir, Cuttack, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Rayagada.

The major projects include an investment of Rs 900 crore by Transpacific Engineering Private Limited in a biocoal plant at Sambalpur with employment potential of 630, while Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited will lay a high-speed diesel and petrol pipeline through Rayagada, Balangir, and Kalahandi districts at Rs 868 crore.

Sapigen Biologix Private Limited has proposed to set up an Rs 854.32 crore vaccine manufacturing unit at Odisha Biotech Park in Khurda with the potential to create 850 jobs. Approval was given to Chowgule Lavgan Shiprepair Pvt Ltd’s proposal for a shipbuilding and repair yard at Jagatsinghpur with an investment of Rs 550 crore while Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited will expand its Khurda unit at Rs 515.32 crore.

The ARCL Organics Limited will establish a Rs 500 crore speciality chemicals manufacturing unit in Jagatsinghpur and create 725 jobs. Nezone Steels Utkal will set up a Rs 470 crore colour coating sheet manufacturing unit in Jajpur and Zoho Corporation Private Limited has proposed to establish a Rs 306.50 crore data centre in Khurda.

The CMR Aluminium has proposed to invest Rs 234.14 crore for setting up a liquid aluminium alloy plant in Sambalpur even as Sai Sudha Motors Private Limited is set to establish a Rs 68.58 crore solar module manufacturing unit at Khurda.

The tourism and hospitality sector received a boost with Ashirbad Engineering and Construction Private Limited proposing an investment of Rs 139 crore in a 5-star hotel in Khurda while Somolo Eco Resorts Private Limited will develop a Rs 110 crore luxury eco-resort in Ganjam and Tavasya Hospitality Private Limited will invest Rs 52.20 crore in an eco-resort in Kandhamal.

The RCC Laboratories India Private Limited will invest Rs 55.36 crore in a preclinical testing and animal breeding facility in Khurda.