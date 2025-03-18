Odisha police arrest five after two weeks of youth’s kidnap and release

JEYPORE: Almost two weeks after a youth was kidnapped and subsequently released, Jeypore Sadar police arrested five persons on Sunday.

The five have been charged with kidnapping and demanding Rs 20 lakh ransom from the complainant’s family.

On March 2, 25-year-old Abhi Soura was kidnapped near Sai Mandir in Jeypore town. Abhi’s father Bhagaban Soura complained on March 3. A day later, fearing police action, the kidnappers released the victim on Rayagada road near Koraput town.

According to police, the motive behind kidnapping was a claim over compensation which Abhi’s grandmother had received towards land acquisition from the Jeypore Airport Authority six years ago.

Of the five arrested, prime accused Sankar Soura is a relative of Bhagaban Soura and sought rights over the compensation money. He allegedly had threatened the family in the past too. Sankar along with four accomplices kidnapped Abhi, and threatened to kill him if his family did not pay `20 lakh as ransom.

Police seized two mobile phones and a car used during the crime. Sachindra Pradhan, IIC of Jeypore Sadar informed that all the five accused persons were produced before the SDJM court of Jeypore on Sunday.