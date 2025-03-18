Odisha woman burnt alive while trying to protect house from forest fire

DHENKANAL: A 55-year-old woman was reportedly burnt alive while trying to protect her house from a raging forest fire at Gobari village within Mahabirod police limits here on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Buduli Mahanta. Sources said a fire was raging in the forest near Gobari village for the last few days. On the day, Buduli noticed the fire advancing towards her house and became alarmed. She decided to douse the fire on her own.

At around noon, the woman went to the bank of a nearby dry canal which separated her house from the forest. Holding a stick, she tried to stop the flames from spreading. However, she slipped into the canal and was caught in the fire.

When Buduli did not return home, her husband and other villagers rushed to the spot and found her partially-charred body. On being informed, police and local forest officials reached the village. Kamakhyanagar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Gyanaranjan Mishra, Mahabirod IIC Kasinath Hansda and Kamakhyanagar ranger Kailash Sahoo also visited the spot for investigation.

SDPO Mishra said the deceased woman suffered 70-80 per cent burns and succumbed to her injuries on the spot. The body was sent for postmortem. A case of unnatural death has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway.