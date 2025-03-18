Over 20,000 missing persons cases registered in last nine months; 7,048 traced: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR : Over 20,000 missing persons cases have been registered in the state in the last nine months of which, 7,048 have been traced, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the Assembly on Monday.

While responding to a query from Congress MLA Sofia Firdous, Majhi said 20,060 missing persons cases had been registered between June 1, 2024 and February 28, 2025. Of these, 7,048 people have been traced while 13,012 are still in the missing list.

“The reasons for the delay in resolving pending cases and challenges faced in tracing persons are late reporting of missing persons by the relatives especially due to social stigma, ignorance and other reasons,” the CM explained.

He said some persons go outside the state for work without informing the family members as a result of which the latter report them as missing. There are also cases of elopement where the girls and women evade notice due to fear of criminal prosecution against the persons with whom they are living. In many cases, the families or the relatives of the missing persons also hesitate to disclose the actual facts before police, he said.

The CM also admitted a lack of coordination between police and other agencies that has hindered detection of missing persons and resolving the cases. The information on detection of missing children in other districts or states are not shared with the police station the kids belong to despite the latter revealing their identity or their parents’ or village names.