Teenager battling for life after allegedly being set on fire by father, stepmother in Sundargarh district

ROURKELA: A 14-year-old boy is battling for life after being allegedly set afire by his father and stepmother while sleeping at Talbahali within Lahunipada police limits in Sundargarh district.

The minor, identified as Dasarath Bhumij, has been admitted to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) and his condition is critical. The shocking incident took place at Talbahali, around 85 km from Rourkela, in the wee hours of March 15.

Sources said Dasarath was staying with his father Samra Bhumij (40) and stepmother Ramadei (35). At around 2 am on Saturday, Samra reportedly locked the door of his son’s room from outside and set the room on fire after dousing it with petrol.

When the fire reached the minor, he woke up but failed to escape as the door was locked from outside. Using his mobile phone, he desperately asked for help from his friends. By the time Dasarath was rescued, he had sustained critical burn injuries. The boy was rushed to the nearby hospital and later shifted to RGH as he had suffered critical burn injuries.

Samra and his wife escaped after the incident. However, angry villagers found Samra and severely thrashed him for his act. Samra suffered injuries in the assault and is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

IIC of Lahunipada police station Suraj Jhankar said preliminary investigation revealed that Samra had a fierce quarrel with his son after he objected to the boy’s excessive use of mobile phone. When the boy reacted angrily, Samra became furious and took the drastic step.

“Probe is underway to ascertain the role of the boy’s stepmother in the crime. Appropriate action would be taken against the accused on completion of investigation,” the IIC added.