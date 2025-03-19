CB has started fresh probe into Naba Das murder case: Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan

BHUBANESWAR/JHARSUGUDA: In a significant development, the state Crime Branch has restarted its investigation into the murder of former Health minister and senior BJD leader Naba Kishore Das, which took place on January 29, 2023.

Making an announcement in this regard in the Assembly on Tuesday, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said a two-member team of the CB visited the residence of Das at Sarbahal in Jharsuguda to record the statements of his family members.

The team comprising additional SP Vijay Mallick and DSP Diptimayee Mallick visited the family’s residence at Sarbahal in Jharsuguda on the day and spent seven hours documenting the statements of Dipali, who was the BJD MLA from Jharsuguda after the death of her father, and son Bishal.

The CB has already submitted the chargesheet in a trial court at Jharsuguda against assistant sub-inspector of police Gopal Das, who had allegedly shot Das dead at Gandhi Chowk under Brajrajnagar police station while he was stepping out of his car to attend a party event on the fateful day.

The announcement of the minister follows a request from Minati Das, wife of the late minister, who had sought a meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to demand a CBI inquiry.

Stating that the CB would do the probe thoroughly and professionally to unearth the motive behind the murder, Harichandan said the previous BJD government had failed to provide justice to the family members of a former cabinet minister. “As a minister was brutally killed, people of the state have a right to know who were behind the incident. The investigating team will decide on how to proceed with the probe,” he added.