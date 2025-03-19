‘Custody death’ fuels tension in Odisha's Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: The death of a 27-year-old man allegedly due to excesses in custody of Hirakud police on Monday sparked massive outrage and tension in Sambalpur town.

Blaming custodial torture for the death of Kadir Md Sheikh of Christianpada who was arrested by Hirakud police on charge of theft, irate locals staged a protest and demanded strict action against the officers involved in the incident. However, police claimed the accused died while being produced in the court.

Sources said on Sunday evening, Sheikh was handed over to police by locals after he was caught stealing from the godown of one Dillip Pradhan. The accused was arrested and a case was registered against him under sections 331 (4) and 305 of the BNS. On Monday, Sheikh’s medical examination was carried out at Hirakud community health centre before his production in court.

However, on reaching the SDJM court, the accused reportedly felt uneasy and became unconscious. Sheikh was rushed to Sambalpur district headquarters hospital and later shifted to VIMSAR, Burla where he was declared dead by doctors.