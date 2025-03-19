‘Custody death’ fuels tension in Odisha's Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: The death of a 27-year-old man allegedly due to excesses in custody of Hirakud police on Monday sparked massive outrage and tension in Sambalpur town.
Blaming custodial torture for the death of Kadir Md Sheikh of Christianpada who was arrested by Hirakud police on charge of theft, irate locals staged a protest and demanded strict action against the officers involved in the incident. However, police claimed the accused died while being produced in the court.
Sources said on Sunday evening, Sheikh was handed over to police by locals after he was caught stealing from the godown of one Dillip Pradhan. The accused was arrested and a case was registered against him under sections 331 (4) and 305 of the BNS. On Monday, Sheikh’s medical examination was carried out at Hirakud community health centre before his production in court.
However, on reaching the SDJM court, the accused reportedly felt uneasy and became unconscious. Sheikh was rushed to Sambalpur district headquarters hospital and later shifted to VIMSAR, Burla where he was declared dead by doctors.
As the news of Sheikh’s death spread, residents of Christianpada gheraoed Hirakud police station alleging custodial torture. Though police tried to hold discussion, the irate mob refused to call off their agitation and the chaos continued till late in the night.
On Tuesday, human rights activist Jayant Das lodged a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) claiming that the case involves serious violations of fundamental rights, police misconduct and non-compliance with legal procedures.
Das further claimed that instead of releasing Sheikh on bail after serving a notice under section 35 of BNSS as required for offences punishable with less than seven years of imprisonment, police illegally detained him overnight.
However, police refuted the allegations. Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo said Sheikh was declared fit by the medical officer at Hirakud CHC before being produced in court. He has not been subjected to any torture in police custody. A DSP-ranked officer has been appointed to investigate the incident.
IG, Northern Range Himanshu Lal said a case of unnatural death has been registered in this connection. All procedures are being followed as per the guidelines of NHRC.
Meanwhile, a delegation of Congress leaders visited the house of the deceased and met senior police officers demanding impartial investigation into the incident.