Cuttack city to be included in metro rail project: Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra

BHUBANESWAR : The state government is all set to revise the detailed project report (DPR) of the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project to extend the service beyond Trisulia to Cuttack city.
Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra told mediapersons that the previous government had planned the metro service up to Trisulia but now the present BJP government is reconsidering the project to make it more viable and beneficial for the public.
“Initially, the project was proposed to connect Biju Patnaik International Airport to Trisulia. The government is now planning to extend the metro service to Cuttack city for the convenience of commuters. A large number of people travel between the Twin City every day. There is scope for further expansion of the project,” Mahapatra said.
He said a high-level committee comprising technical experts has already conducted a survey. The committee is currently exploring the best possible route for the metro project. It has been asked to prepare a fresh DPR based on the survey, the minister said.
Responding to a query, Mahapatra assured that the project would not be scrapped. “This is a people’s government and we will do what the people need,” he said.
A couple of days back, Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan had said that the phase-I construction work of the metro project has been partially halted as the state government is planning to revise the DPR to facilitate a flyover beneath the elevated corridor along Jaydev Vihar-Nandankanan stretch for vehicular movement.
The estimated cost for the metro covering a distance of approximately 26 km with 20 stations was Rs 6,255 crore, which will be borne by the state government. The project is expected to be completed by 2027. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been appointed as the consultant for the project.