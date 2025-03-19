Cuttack city to be included in metro rail project: Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra

BHUBANESWAR : The state government is all set to revise the detailed project report (DPR) of the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project to extend the service beyond Trisulia to Cuttack city.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra told mediapersons that the previous government had planned the metro service up to Trisulia but now the present BJP government is reconsidering the project to make it more viable and beneficial for the public.

“Initially, the project was proposed to connect Biju Patnaik International Airport to Trisulia. The government is now planning to extend the metro service to Cuttack city for the convenience of commuters. A large number of people travel between the Twin City every day. There is scope for further expansion of the project,” Mahapatra said.