Father, son among three hacked to death over sorcery slur in Odisha's Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: Three persons including a father-son duo were hacked to death in a sorcery-related group clash at Kharpali village within Badagada police limits in Ganjam district on Tuesday evening.

Police identified the deceased as Khadala Behera (60), his son Ratnakar Behera (30) and one Ramesh Behera (45). The violent clash took place at around 7.15 pm.

Sources said Khadala and Ratnakar were socially boycotted by villagers for the last three years after being accused of practising sorcery. However, the duo lived in Kharpali despite having a bitter relationship with fellow villagers.

In the evening, a quarrel broke out between the father-son duo and villagers reportedly over fetching water from a well. When the duo beat up a couple of villagers, others reached the spot with sharp weapons. Khadala and Ratnakar also brought out sharp weapons and a violent clash ensued.