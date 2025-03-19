Father, son among three hacked to death over sorcery slur in Odisha's Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: Three persons including a father-son duo were hacked to death in a sorcery-related group clash at Kharpali village within Badagada police limits in Ganjam district on Tuesday evening.
Police identified the deceased as Khadala Behera (60), his son Ratnakar Behera (30) and one Ramesh Behera (45). The violent clash took place at around 7.15 pm.
Sources said Khadala and Ratnakar were socially boycotted by villagers for the last three years after being accused of practising sorcery. However, the duo lived in Kharpali despite having a bitter relationship with fellow villagers.
In the evening, a quarrel broke out between the father-son duo and villagers reportedly over fetching water from a well. When the duo beat up a couple of villagers, others reached the spot with sharp weapons. Khadala and Ratnakar also brought out sharp weapons and a violent clash ensued.
The duo mercilessly attacked the villagers injuring four of them. Enraged, villagers attacked the father and son en masse. Though Khadala and Ratnakar tried to flee the spot, the villagers hacked them after a brief chase. The father-son duo was killed instantly. Sources said the villagers were so infuriated that they continuously hit the duo with sharp weapons even after their deaths.
Subsequently, the four injured villagers were rushed to Dharakote hospital where Ramesh succumbed to his injuries. The three other injured were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur.
After the clash, villagers reportedly set fire to the house of Khadala. However, the fire was later doused when it started to spread to other houses.
On being informed, the sub-divisional police officer of Aska along with Badagada and Dharakote IICs reached Kharpali village to take stock of the situation. However, they were prevented from entering the village by irate locals. The senior officers have reportedly sought more platoons of police force to bring the situation under control. Till reports last came in, police were waiting at the entry point of the village.
Despite repeated attempts, no police officer was available for comment.