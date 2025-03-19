High profile fraud accused Hansita, Anil granted bail in Odisha

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has granted bail to Hansita Abhilipsa and Anil Kumar Mohanty, who were arrested for fetching high-value contracts from businessmen and corporate houses by posing as daughter and son-in-law of PK Mishra, principal secretary to the prime minister.

Justice RK Pattanaik on Monday granted them bail subject to furnishing bail bonds of Rs 50,000 each with one solvent surety each for the like amount to the satisfaction of JMFC-II, Bhubaneswar.

While giving the JMFC-II, Bhubaneswar liberty to impose such other conditions as deemed just and proper in the facts and circumstances of the case, Justice Pattanaik directed the duo to not leave the jurisdiction of the trial court without permission, surrender their passports forthwith and not indulge in such similar mischief after being released.

Allowing the bail pleas of Hansita and Anil, Justice Pattanaik said substantial part of an investigation is over since the preliminary chargesheet has been filed in the meantime.

“It is not that the petitioners have so much of clout and status to influence the investigation and therefore, if released, might tamper with evidence,” he observed.