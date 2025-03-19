Odisha CM Mohan Charan reviews heatwave preparedness, stresses ‘zero casualty’ mantra

BHUBANESWAR : As temperature soars across Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday asked district collectors and senior officials to take all measures to mitigate the impact of extreme heat and achieve the goal of ‘zero casualty’.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Lok Seva Bhawan to review the state’s preparedness for the prevailing heatwave conditions, Majhi directed officials to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.

Stating that heatwave has arrived earlier than expected this year, the CM asked officials to issue guidelines for morning classes in schools, and keep the class timings for anganwadi centres from 7 am to 9 am to avoid peak heat. He also ordered to impose restriction on outdoor work from 11 am to 3 pm for labourers in both government and private sectors.