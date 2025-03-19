Ongoing new line projects to ease rail traffic congestion through Odisha's Rourkela

ROURKELA: In a bid to ease congestion through Rourkela junction on the busy Howrah-Mumbai main line, the South Eastern Railway (SER) has been expeditiously executing the fourth and fifth line projects between Panposh and Bondamunda.

Inspecting the ongoing projects and railway facilities at Rourkela and nearby regions on Monday, Kolkata-based SER general manager Anil Kumar Mishra said almost 95 per cent work of the fourth line project between Rourkela and Bondamunda (about 10 km) has been completed and would be commissioned by March. As of now, 60 per cent work of the fifth line between Rourkela and Bondamunda has been completed. A target has been set to complete it by December.

Mishra said Rourkela is an important junction station of the SER and multiple infrastructure projects have been sanctioned before. Accordingly, works are being executed to provide better facilities and services to the public. The third line already exists between Rourkela and Panposh (5.5 km) and work on the fourth line is underway in full swing with a target to complete it by December.