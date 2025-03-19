Retired IAF officer BS Singh Deo receives lifetime achievement award for aviation in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Air Force (IAF) wing commander (retired) BS Singh Deo has been conferred a lifetime achievement award by US-based aviation professionals society Vertical Aviation International for his contribution to military and civilian aviation sectors nationally and internationally.

Singh Deo was presented the award during VERTICON 2025, the world’s largest vertical aviation conference and trade show, organised in Texas recently. He is the first Indian to receive the award.

A native of Dhenkanal, Singh Deo’s illustrious career spans over 56 years, during which he has flown five types of aeroplanes and 14 types of helicopters with a total 8,200 flight hours in multiple roles. He has been honoured with numerous awards, including the IAF’s Vayu Sena Medal for his distinguished service.