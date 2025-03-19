Retired IAF officer BS Singh Deo receives lifetime achievement award for aviation in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Air Force (IAF) wing commander (retired) BS Singh Deo has been conferred a lifetime achievement award by US-based aviation professionals society Vertical Aviation International for his contribution to military and civilian aviation sectors nationally and internationally.
Singh Deo was presented the award during VERTICON 2025, the world’s largest vertical aviation conference and trade show, organised in Texas recently. He is the first Indian to receive the award.
A native of Dhenkanal, Singh Deo’s illustrious career spans over 56 years, during which he has flown five types of aeroplanes and 14 types of helicopters with a total 8,200 flight hours in multiple roles. He has been honoured with numerous awards, including the IAF’s Vayu Sena Medal for his distinguished service.
After graduating from IAF helicopter training school, he joined Air Force in 1968. He served in various helicopter units of the IAF where he proved his professional excellence and also took an active part in the 1971 war. He was later appointed as an Air Force examiner responsible for standardisation and categorisation of all helicopter pilots of the IAF and Indian Army.
After retiring from the military, Singh Deo played a pivotal role in civilian aviation and joined as head of Bell operations in India and five more countries in South Asia where he was recognised for his leadership and contributions to aviation safety and training. He has also been instrumental in international aviation development, setting up training facilities and conducting safety seminars.
Singh Deo was selected for the award after a rigorous scrutiny. “This recognition is more than a personal milestone. Aviation is a field that constantly evolves, and I am proud to have contributed to its growth at national and international levels. I hope to continue inspiring future generations to push the boundaries of aviation safety, innovation, and operational excellence,” he said.