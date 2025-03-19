Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Limited launches climate-resilient millet cultivation project

BHUBANESWAR : The Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has launched a mission to transform the lives of farmers by promoting climate-resilient millet agriculture in the region.

TPSODL officials said the millet cultivation project is being implemented in Doraguda gram panchayat under Boipariguda block of Koraput district, with a target to empower 500 small and marginal farmers. The company is working closely with women farmers belonging to the tribal community of Doraguda GP, to boost their skills and enhance millet production.

Currently, 250 acre of land is under millet cultivation through organic farming method. The discom plans to continue its handholding support to more farmers for better returns. “One of the significant challenges for millet farmers lies in market linkages for their produce. To address this concern, farmers will be connected to the farmer producer organisations (FPOs), enabling them to get a fair price and better market linkage,” the discom officials said.