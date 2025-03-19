Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Limited launches climate-resilient millet cultivation project

BHUBANESWAR : The Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has launched a mission to transform the lives of farmers by promoting climate-resilient millet agriculture in the region.
TPSODL officials said the millet cultivation project is being implemented in Doraguda gram panchayat under Boipariguda block of Koraput district, with a target to empower 500 small and marginal farmers. The company is working closely with women farmers belonging to the tribal community of Doraguda GP, to boost their skills and enhance millet production.
Currently, 250 acre of land is under millet cultivation through organic farming method. The discom plans to continue its handholding support to more farmers for better returns. “One of the significant challenges for millet farmers lies in market linkages for their produce. To address this concern, farmers will be connected to the farmer producer organisations (FPOs), enabling them to get a fair price and better market linkage,” the discom officials said.
They further added that with TPSODL’s support, around 110 farmers have already registered to sell millet in the mandi organised by the government under the ‘Shree Anna Abhiyan’ programme.
Thanking TPSODL for its efforts, Mukta Gadaba, a millet farmer from the village said, “We were provided with valuable guidance on every phase of millet farming and TPSODL’s support helped us produce a good harvest this year.”
TPSODL CEO Amit Kumar Garg said, by supporting millet farmers of Koraput, they are not only investing in agriculture but also contributing towards the upliftment of rural women.
“Recognising the nutritional benefits of millet, we are promoting its cultivation in the southern part of Odisha in alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goals. As farmers are the backbone of the society, this initiative reflects our continuous efforts towards making them financially stable,” Garg said.