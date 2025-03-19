Three inter-district burglars held, valuables worth Rs 25 lakh seized in Odisha

CUTTACK: Police have busted an inter-district burglary gang, arresting three members, including the receiver, and recovered stolen jewellery and other items worth Rs 25 lakh from them. The gang comprised mainly members of a nomadic group.

The burglars, Bikas Das and Kuna Das, and receiver Debasish Sahoo belong to Kendrapara district. While Bikas and Kuna were nabbed on Sunday, Debasish was apprehended on Tuesday. Gold and silver ornaments and brass utensils worth around Rs 25 lakh were seized from him.

Briefing mediapersons, Cuttack SP (Rural) Prateek Singh said they began an investigation after receiving a complaint from one Ramesh Sahoo of Erakana within Bhadreswar police limits that some miscreants looted his house on March 7.

“Basing on further inputs provided by the complainant, we suspected the accused belonged to a nomadic community. So we engaged our sources in different villages where people of the community reside to gather more information. Subsequently, acting on a tip-off that some youths slept in an open field in the night, a special police team led by Salipur SDPO Biranchi Narayan Pati nabbed Kuna and Bikash on Sunday,” the SP said.