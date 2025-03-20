Cable landing station to be established in Puri

BHUBANESWAR: The government has decided to establish a cable landing station at Puri to enhance the state’s digital infrastructure, push investments in data centres, attract top-tier technology players and generate jobs.

Under the flagship initiative of the government’s the Electronics and IT (E&IT) department, Puri emerged as the most strategic location for developing the cable landing station for its location advantage, coastline, scope for future scalability and robust infrastructure.

Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja reviewed the progress of the detailed project report (DPR) being prepared jointly by RailTel and Deloitte. He directed for early submission of the DPR for approval with a focus on the completion of the project within three years.

The cable landing station will provide direct international fibre connectivity, reducing latency, improve internet speed and fostering Odisha’s emergence as a premier destination for global capability centres (GCCs) and enterprises.

With this move by the E&IT department, Odisha is set to become a critical node in the digital network, strengthening India’s position in the data-driven economy. Besides, it will also pave the way for digital inclusion, employment generation, community development and social equity.