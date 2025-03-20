Home and Decor expo to be 10-day affair in Bhubaneshwar

BHUBANESWAR: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI)’s Odisha chapter is all set to host a 10-day-long Home and Decor Expo-2025 at Janata Maidan here from April 18 to 27.

The event will bring together buyers, builders, investors, interior designers and building material companies under one roof and offer an unparalleled opportunity to explore the latest trends in real estate and home decor.

CREDAI officials said the expo will cater to the needs of prospective home buyers, real estate investors and industry professionals. It will feature an extensive range of residential and commercial property, smart city developments and luxurious villa projects, and provide an opportunity to the buyers to take informed investment decisions.

Over 300 developers are expected to participate in the expo and CREDAI’s district chapters from Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Balasore and Puri will showcase their most sought-after projects.

“The expo will give a platform to potential buyers/investors to directly interact with top developers, banks and financial institutions to execute exclusive deals,” CREDAI officials said.

The event will consist of live demonstrations and interactive exhibits featuring the latest home decor, smart technologies and eco-friendly building solutions. “While potential home buyers will get exclusive access to top developers, special pricing and easy financing options, investors can explore high-yielding opportunities in the state’s rapidly growing market,” CREDAI chairman DS Tripathy told mediapersons on Wednesday. Senior members of CREDAI were present in the press meet.