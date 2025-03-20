ISRO chief inaugurates space technology incubation centre at NIT Rourkela

ROURKELA: ISRO chairman Dr V Narayanan on Wednesday inaugurated the new Space Technology Incubation Centre (STIC) at the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela on Wednesday.

Addressing the event virtually as the chief guest, Dr Narayanan said, “This is a momentous occasion as we are inaugurating the STIC facility at NIT-Rourkela and also celebrating the return of Sunita Williams and her fellow astronauts after their remarkable mission aboard the International Space Station.”

He highlighted ISRO’s Venus Orbiter, Chandrayaan-4, Chandrayaan-5 and the ambitious Gaganyaan missions to send Indian astronauts into space. “The success of India’s space programme is a collective effort, involving ISRO team, industrial partners and academia including institutes like IITs and NITs. With 20 departments, outstanding faculty and excellent infrastructure, NIT-Rourkela is an ideal place for a centre focused on space research. I urge students to embrace the opportunities at STIC and play a key role in shaping India’s future in space exploration.”