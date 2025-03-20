Lecturer held for attempted rape on college student in Odisha

JAJPUR: A lecturer of a private degree college, who was on the run after allegedly attempting to rape a girl student, was arrested by Jajpur police on Wednesday.

The accused is Bidhyadhar Dhal, a lecturer in Avimanyu Samanta Singhar Degree College at Balia within Bari Ramachandrapur police limits. He was arrested from Surat in Gujarat.

Dhal had reportedly tried to rape a third-year student on January 6 in the college. He absconded after the victim lodged a complaint against him.

A police officer said the accused is on his way to Jajpur and will reach Bari Ramachandrapur on Thursday.

In her complaint, the 20-year-old girl had claimed that Dhal attempted to sexually assault her inside a classroom on the pretext of giving her more marks in the examinations. The student also claimed she reported the matter to college principal Sudhir Kumar Rout who allegedly pressurised her to settle the matter amicably.

Based on the victim’s complaint, police registered a case against Dhal and the college principal. On January 23, the administration suspended the principal and the lecturer after an inquiry. Rout surrendered in court on February 21.