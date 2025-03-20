Poverty pushes woman to give up five-year-old grandson in Odisha

BARIPADA: The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) of Mayurbhanj on Wednesday rescued a five-year-old boy who his grandmother reportedly gave away to a man from the Balasore district due to her inability to take care of the minor.
Manda Hembram (65) of Baladia village within Morada police limits handed over her grandson to one Kartik Pradhan of Nilagiri area on Tuesday night as she was homeless and unable to take proper care of the kid.
Sources said after the death of her husband 20 years back, Hembram used to live in her younger sister’s house with her son and his wife. Following her daughter-in-law’s death in 2020, her son remarried and shifted to Kendrapara district, leaving his son behind. Due to the poor financial condition of her sister, Hembram didn’t want to be a burden on her. Hence, she moved out of her house along with her grandson and took shelter at Manda bus terminal in Rasgovindpur block two years back.
For sustenance, she depended on shopkeepers and locals who provided her food. Despite her best efforts, Hembram found it increasingly difficult to care for the child and decided to entrust someone with looking after him properly, said sources.
At around 8 pm on Tuesday, Pradhan approached Hembram after learning of her plight. He reportedly assured her that he would take good care of the kid and even shared his mobile number so that she could contact him if needed. The woman then handed over the kid to Pradhan.
On Wednesday, when local shopkeepers enquired about the kid’s whereabouts as he was missing, Hembram informed them about Pradhan. Subsequently, members of the DCPU rushed to Manda bus terminal after being informed about the incident. They contacted Pradhan who later reached the spot and handed over the boy to DCPU officials.
District child protection officer Mamatamayee Biswal said the boy has been lodged at a child care centre. Arrangements are being made to shift Hembram to an old-age home.