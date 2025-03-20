Poverty pushes woman to give up five-year-old grandson in Odisha

BARIPADA: The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) of Mayurbhanj on Wednesday rescued a five-year-old boy who his grandmother reportedly gave away to a man from the Balasore district due to her inability to take care of the minor.

Manda Hembram (65) of Baladia village within Morada police limits handed over her grandson to one Kartik Pradhan of Nilagiri area on Tuesday night as she was homeless and unable to take proper care of the kid.

Sources said after the death of her husband 20 years back, Hembram used to live in her younger sister’s house with her son and his wife. Following her daughter-in-law’s death in 2020, her son remarried and shifted to Kendrapara district, leaving his son behind. Due to the poor financial condition of her sister, Hembram didn’t want to be a burden on her. Hence, she moved out of her house along with her grandson and took shelter at Manda bus terminal in Rasgovindpur block two years back.

For sustenance, she depended on shopkeepers and locals who provided her food. Despite her best efforts, Hembram found it increasingly difficult to care for the child and decided to entrust someone with looking after him properly, said sources.