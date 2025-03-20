Satellite transmitters to track migratory routes of nesting Olive Ridley turtles in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: Scientists of Wildlife Institute of India (WII) have fitted satellite transmitters on two female Olive Ridley sea turtles at Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Kendrapara.

Senior scientist of WII Dr Suresh Kumar said the satellite telemetry project is to track the migratory routes of the marine species. The devices are equipped with temperature sensors and surface time counters to indicate the proportion of time spent on the surface. The data will be received, analysed, and mapped at the WII.

The Forest department and the WII had installed platform transmitter terminals (PTTs) on four turtles at Devi Beach for the first time in April 2001 enabling online tracking of migratory paths. According to the tagging results, just one of the PTT-fitted turtles was observed migrating southward toward Sri Lanka as they circled the seawater.