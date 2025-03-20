Schools in Odisha to have morning classes from April 2

BHUBANESWAR : With the heatwave conditions making an early entry, the Odisha government on Wednesday announced that morning classes will be held in all the schools beginning April 2.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari informed that from April 2, the schools will open at 7 am. “The heatwave has started early this year and temperature in many Western Odisha districts is rising. Coastal districts are also experiencing both heat and humidity,” he told mediapersons.

Pujari said districts have been directed to take measures according to the SOP issued by the government to tackle the heatwave.

Examinations are currently underway in the schools which would continue till March 27. “The exams are being conducted in the morning and from April 2, classes will begin at 7 am,” he said. The timings of anganwadi centres have also been modified in wake of the heatwave. Children in anganwadis will no longer stay in these facilities till 12 noon or 1 pm. The anganwadis will operate from 7 am to 9 pm every day throughout the summer months.