Schools in Odisha to have morning classes from April 2
BHUBANESWAR : With the heatwave conditions making an early entry, the Odisha government on Wednesday announced that morning classes will be held in all the schools beginning April 2.
Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari informed that from April 2, the schools will open at 7 am. “The heatwave has started early this year and temperature in many Western Odisha districts is rising. Coastal districts are also experiencing both heat and humidity,” he told mediapersons.
Pujari said districts have been directed to take measures according to the SOP issued by the government to tackle the heatwave.
Examinations are currently underway in the schools which would continue till March 27. “The exams are being conducted in the morning and from April 2, classes will begin at 7 am,” he said. The timings of anganwadi centres have also been modified in wake of the heatwave. Children in anganwadis will no longer stay in these facilities till 12 noon or 1 pm. The anganwadis will operate from 7 am to 9 pm every day throughout the summer months.
“If temperature rises and children are unable to come to the anganwadi kendras, the district collectors can take a decision on closing the facilities. They will deliver the dry ration at the doorsteps of the children during the period of closure,” the minister said.
The department has also instructed employers at construction sites and factories to not engage workers between 11 am and 3 pm and directed police to take action against those violating the directive.
Pujari informed that the government has set a zero casualty target this year. “In the last 10 years, we have seen 330 sunstroke deaths which is an average of 35 deaths in a year. This year, we have directed all collectors to take adequate measures to prevent any sunstroke death,” he said. The measures include setting up temporary sheds for people on the road, meeting water needs, repairing defunct water supply facilities and readying health centres.