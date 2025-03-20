UK delegation in Odisha to explore collaborations in skill development

BHUBANESWAR: A delegation of UK Skills and Chartered Bodies Mission is in Odisha to explore collaborations with the state government in vocational education.

The delegation, comprising four chartered bodies of the UK and three award-winning organisations, met on Tuesday with the officials of the Skill Development and Technical Education department and the World Skill Center.

The discussions focused on enhancing vocational education, integrating UK-style apprenticeships, and strengthening industry-led skilling initiatives across key sectors such as advanced manufacturing, renewable energy, digital skills, and sustainable infrastructure.

Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said, “Today, Odisha is recognised as a leader in skill development. We are at the forefront, developing world-class skill centres, forming partnerships with top-tier industry leaders and implementing innovative programmes that creates pathway to meaningful employments and economic self-sufficiency,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, British Deputy High Commissioner to East and North-East India Andrew Fleming said he has been impressed by Odisha’s commitment towards skilling its youths for sustainable livelihood. The visit of the UK Skills and Chartered Bodies delegation presents an opportunity to deepen partnerships between UK institutions and Odisha’s skilling ecosystem.

“By leveraging UK expertise in technical and vocational education and training, we can support Odisha’s ambitions to equip its workforce with internationally recognised skills, enhancing employability and driving economic growth,” he said.

In another event, the UK government, in collaboration with the Energy department and GRIDCO, organised a workshop on ‘Net-Zero Vision for Bhubaneswar’ here on Tuesday.