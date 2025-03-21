Girl’s father lands in jail for opposing inter-caste marriage

JAGATSINGHPUR: An inter-caste marriage by a young couple escalated into a fight in a police station of Jagatsinghpur district with the girl registering a case against her father and four other relatives, eventually leading to their arrest on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old girl accused her father, Prasant Swain, of trying to forcibly take her away. The police also slapped a charge of assault on him.

Complainant Puja Swain, a native of Kantenali under Kujang police limits, was in a relationship with Kanhu Charan Mallick of Tenteikuda village. They decided to get married much against the will of the Swain family allegedly since Kanhu was from a different caste.

Despite the family’s objections, Puja eloped with Kanhu and planned to marry him on Monday. However, Prasant lodged a complaint with Kujang police, accusing Kanhu of kidnapping his daughter. Basing on the complaint, police registered a case of abduction and detained both Puja and Kanhu on Wednesday.

As soon as Prasant was informed about this, he rushed to the police station along with four relatives, Sasikant Parida, Manas Ojha, Prakash Swain and Susant Swain, and tried to persuade Puja against marrying Kanhu.

Police said, Puja stayed stood her ground and an argument broke out between her and Prasant following which he physically assaulted her and attempted to take her away from police custody. When police tried to intervene, Prasant and his relatives allegedly assaulted the cops and attempted to flee the station by taking Puja away.

Later, Puja lodged a complaint against her father and relatives, alleging they tried to take her away against her will. She further stated that she was legally an adult and had decided to marry Kanhu of her own accord. The 19-year-old claimed that her family was opposed to her marriage solely because Kanhu belonged to a different caste.

An assistant sub-inspector of Kujang police station also filed an FIR against Prasant and his four relatives charging them with attacking personnel inside the station and attempting to take Puja away forcibly.

Inspector-in-charge of Kujang police station Bansidhar Pradhan said, two cases were registered in this connection, and five persons, including the girl’s father were arrested.