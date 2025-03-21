Mishra to meet CM Majhi with CBI probe demand

BHUBANESWAR : Taking a position contrary to the state government on the murder of former minister Naba Kishore Das, senior BJP leader and Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra on Thursday said he would meet Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and press for a CBI probe in the case.

“I will meet the chief minister and put forth my demand for a CBI probe. Of course, the chief minister will take the final call on the issue. Whatever may be the reason behind the murder, those responsible for the crime must be brought to justice,” Mishra told mediapersons here.

Mishra is the lone voice in the BJP for constantly demanding a CBI probe into the murder case irrespective of the fact that the Crime Branch of police is already on the job for further investigation.

The chief minister during the meeting with the family members of the slain leader on Wednesday had assured that justice would be delivered to them.