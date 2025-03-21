Odisha PEO arrested for embezzling Rs 43 lakh, gambling on apps

BHUBANESWAR: A panchayat executive officer (PEO) in Odisha’s Ganjam district was arrested for allegedly embezzling Rs 43 lakh of government funds and using the money on betting and gaming apps.

Khetramohan Nayak, posted as PEO of Radhadeipur panchayat under Sanakhemundi block, was taken into custody by Vigilance officials on Friday.

Investigations revealed that Nayak siphoned funds from the Central Finance Commission, State Finance Commission, public distribution system, and old age pension accounts of the panchayat. He allegedly forged the sarpanch’s signatures and withdrew money through cheques. The panchayat’s accounts were maintained at Axis Bank and Canara Bank in Digapahandi.

“Nayak used the ill-gotten money in cricket and gaming apps,” said a Vigilance officer. The preliminary probe suggested he had been embezzling funds since joining duty in July 2024.

Berhampur Vigilance registered a case against Nayak and arrested him. Further investigations are underway, said sources.