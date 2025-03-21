Odisha

Odisha PEO arrested for embezzling Rs 43 lakh, gambling on apps

Investigations revealed that Nayak siphoned funds from the Central Finance Commission, State Finance Commission, public distribution system, and old-age pension accounts of the panchayat.
Khetramohan Nayak, posted as PEO of Radhadeipur panchayat under Sanakhemundi block, was taken into custody by Vigilance officials.
Khetramohan Nayak, posted as PEO of Radhadeipur panchayat under Sanakhemundi block, was taken into custody by Vigilance officials.(Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BHUBANESWAR: A panchayat executive officer (PEO) in Odisha’s Ganjam district was arrested for allegedly embezzling Rs 43 lakh of government funds and using the money on betting and gaming apps.

Khetramohan Nayak, posted as PEO of Radhadeipur panchayat under Sanakhemundi block, was taken into custody by Vigilance officials on Friday.

Investigations revealed that Nayak siphoned funds from the Central Finance Commission, State Finance Commission, public distribution system, and old age pension accounts of the panchayat. He allegedly forged the sarpanch’s signatures and withdrew money through cheques. The panchayat’s accounts were maintained at Axis Bank and Canara Bank in Digapahandi.

“Nayak used the ill-gotten money in cricket and gaming apps,” said a Vigilance officer. The preliminary probe suggested he had been embezzling funds since joining duty in July 2024.

Berhampur Vigilance registered a case against Nayak and arrested him. Further investigations are underway, said sources.

Odisha PEO
gambling on apps

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com