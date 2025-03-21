Rajamouli upset over Deomali litter, calls for better civic sense

BHUBANESWAR : KORAPUT’S enchanting wonders - Talamali and Deomali - are in the limelight. Both for good reasons and bad.

While ace director SS Rajamouli’s next big ticket movie ‘SSMB29’ has put the spotlight on the lush valleys of Talamali and opened new avenues for film tourism in Koraput, littering at the breathtaking Deomali has left the filmmaker disappointed.

Rajamouli shot a few scenes of his latest offing - a jungle adventure - at Talamali hill with superstars Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu for 15 days before winding up the schedule earlier this week. Prior to that, the director had taken a solo trek to Deomali and though he was mesmerised by its beauty, what marred his view was the poor condition of the peak and the plastic waste littered all around.

Taking to his social media handles, Rajamouli urged people to have the basic responsibility to help maintain the pristine beauty of the peak. “Had an amazing solo trek to Deomali, Odisha’s highest and most stunning peak. The view from the top was absolutely breathtaking. However, it was disheartening to see the trail marred by litter. Such pristine wonders deserve better. A little civic sense can make a huge difference. Every visitor should carry back their waste to help protect these places,” wrote the ‘Baahubali’ and ‘RRR’ director.

Through a video of his trek to Deomali, Rajamouli gave a glimpse of the plastic waste lying on top of the peak, to millions of his followers on Instagram and X.