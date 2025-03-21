Woman found charred to death in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: A 28-year-old woman was found charred to death under mysterious circumstances near Kumbhardar nullah at Raikelaposh village within Lahunipada police limits in Sundargarh district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Phulmani Munda. The woman was missing since Wednesday afternoon. Lahunipada IIC Suraj Jhankar said Munda was last seen heading towards her home at around 3 pm on Wednesday. Villagers spotted the woman’s half-burnt body and informed police.

“There were burn injuries on her legs, hands and other parts of body. Prima facie, it appears that the woman tried to save herself by running towards water but collapsed on way. Her half-burnt nightie was found nearby. It seems after her dress caught fire, she removed it to save herself,” said Jhankar.

Sources said there was evidence of a forest fire with burning of dry leaves. But it was not clear if Munda died due to accidental fire or some foul play was involved. Police along with a scientific team and executive magistrate seized the body and sent it for autopsy.

The IIC said investigation is underway from all angles and possibility of accidental death due to fire cannot be fully ruled out. Autopsy report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death.